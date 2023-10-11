Police report 11-10-23

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Asher Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Harvey A. Jacobs, 40, of Neelyville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.

Zachary R. Wipfler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua D. Hormann, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.