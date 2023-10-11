Police report 11-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Belleridge Pike.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Asher Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Harvey A. Jacobs, 40, of Neelyville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.
- Zachary R. Wipfler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Joshua D. Hormann, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Alan R. Mansker, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.