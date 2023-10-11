All sections
November 10, 2023

Police report 11-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Thefts n Theft from a vehicle was reported on Belleridge Pike. n Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street. Miscellaneous n First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Belleridge Pike.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Asher Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Harvey A. Jacobs, 40, of Neelyville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated/death of another not a passenger.
  • Zachary R. Wipfler, 29, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Joshua D. Hormann, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Kyle R. Davis, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Alan R. Mansker, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

