November 1, 2022

Police report 11-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South New Madrid Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South New Madrid Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon/shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury were reported.
  • Fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Missouri Avenue.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.

Thefts

  • Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported.
  • Theft was reported on Belleridge Pike.
  • Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Burglary was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported on Maple Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lions Way.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Weapon violation was reported on Elm Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree tampering with motor vehicle was reported on Napa Circle.
  • Improper registration and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights were reported on Independence Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Pacific Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Kenneth Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Brenda Kay Court.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Themis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christopher Welch, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Melissa Moreland, 41, of Millersville was arrested on a warrant.
  • Staci Friese, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Belden Coleman, 55, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

DWI

  • Brooke Spradlin, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Trevino Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

