Police report 11-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

A warrant arrest was reported on South New Madrid Street.

Assaults

Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Missouri Avenue.

Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Hanover Street.

Fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Pacific Street.

Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon/shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury were reported.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.

Thefts

Stealing was reported on Maple Street.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.

First-degree burglary was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Burglary was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.

Theft was reported on Belleridge Pike.

Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lions Way.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.

Weapon violation was reported on Elm Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

First-degree tampering with motor vehicle was reported on Napa Circle.

Improper registration and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights were reported on Independence Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.

First-degree trespassing was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Pacific Street.

Property damage was reported on Kenneth Drive.

Property damage was reported on Brenda Kay Court.

Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Themis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.