Police report 11-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South New Madrid Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon/shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury were reported.
- Fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Pacific Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Missouri Avenue.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
Thefts
- Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported.
- Theft was reported on Belleridge Pike.
- Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Burglary was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Stealing was reported on Maple Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lions Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Weapon violation was reported on Elm Street.
- First-degree tampering with motor vehicle was reported on Napa Circle.
- Improper registration and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights were reported on Independence Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Broadway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Pacific Street.
- Property damage was reported on Kenneth Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Brenda Kay Court.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage exceeding $1,000 were reported on Themis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher Welch, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Melissa Moreland, 41, of Millersville was arrested on a warrant.
- Staci Friese, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Belden Coleman, 55, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sycamore Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
DWI
- Brooke Spradlin, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Trevino Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.