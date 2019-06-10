Police report 10-6-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Glando P. Stuckey, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- John R. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welface of a child.
- Gail M. Pullen, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic offense.
- Paul M. Riggs, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Angela K. Sloan, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for failure to appear.
- Ethan S. Williams, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.
- Daniel J. Hampton, 54, of Morley, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Christopher M. Johnson, 34, address unknown, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Sout Shawnee Boulevard.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.