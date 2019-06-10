Police report 10-6-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Glando P. Stuckey, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

John R. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welface of a child.

Gail M. Pullen, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic offense.

Paul M. Riggs, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Angela K. Sloan, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for failure to appear.

Ethan S. Williams, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.

Daniel J. Hampton, 54, of Morley, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.