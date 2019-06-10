All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 5, 2019

Police report 10-6-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Glando P. Stuckey, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. n John R. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welface of a child...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Glando P. Stuckey, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • John R. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation and first-degree endangering the welface of a child.
  • Gail M. Pullen, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic offense.
  • Paul M. Riggs, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Angela K. Sloan, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for failure to appear.
  • Ethan S. Williams, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.
  • Daniel J. Hampton, 54, of Morley, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Christopher M. Johnson, 34, address unknown, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Sout Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy