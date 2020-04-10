Police report 10-4-20

Amber R. Jablonowski, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

David A. Weaver, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person.

Cameron G. Sheren, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.

