blotterOctober 3, 2020
Police report 10-4-20
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street. n Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Louisiana.
  • Larceny was reported in the 900 block of College Hill Place.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • robbery was reported in th 1900 block of North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Mill Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Frederick Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Amethyst and North Middle streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Spruce Street and Boxwood drive.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Weapons violation was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Ellis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Amber R. Jablonowski, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • David A. Weaver, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person.
  • Cameron G. Sheren, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.
  • August P. Tiefenauer, 60, of Pilot Knob, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer.
  • Lane. T. Matlock, 17 of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.
