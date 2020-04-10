Police report 10-4-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Louisiana.
- Larceny was reported in the 900 block of College Hill Place.
- Theft was reported.
- Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- robbery was reported in th 1900 block of North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Mill Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Frederick Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Amethyst and North Middle streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Spruce Street and Boxwood drive.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
- Weapons violation was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Ellis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Amber R. Jablonowski, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- David A. Weaver, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person.
- Cameron G. Sheren, 17, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.
- August P. Tiefenauer, 60, of Pilot Knob, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer.
- Lane. T. Matlock, 17 of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.