Arrests

Cody D. Morgan, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bradley G. Wyss, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license, failure to display plates on motor vehicle and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear safety belt.

Brett M. Dieffenbach, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order.

Steven C. Medley, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

David. A Hoffman, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended/revoked and receiving stolen property.

Patricia A. Schmoll, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Keith J. Aurello, 44, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Wayne County, Missouri, warrant for family offense.

Aaron W. Brannon, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Anthony L. Criddle, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance and violation of order of protection for adult.

Katie L. Overy, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and driving while revoked/suspended.

James. D. Dunlap, 38, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Darryl D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for delivery of a controlled substance.

Dustin R. Craig, 35, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Anthony J. Bazaldua, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license.