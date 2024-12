Arrests

Heaven L. Marsh, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a substance.

Aaron l. Price, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for non-support.

Lavell M. Williams, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Robert J. Arnold, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for non-moving traffic violation.

Megan H. Grippo, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance.

Sheila K. Shy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon and delivery of a controlled substance.

E'Jah J. Wade, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Dallas Witherspoon, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.

Cameron J. Miller, 18, no address given, was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 17 warrant for probation violation for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Latasha M. Meadows, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for tempering with a witness.