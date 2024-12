Arrests

Kyle J. Humphreys, 20, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy S. Kemplin, 66, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.

Ovell J. Pollard, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and own/operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Jessica A. Tanner, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

Devonte R. Graham, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for obstructing court order for peace disturbance.

Gregory A. Winchester, 51, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for third-degree assault and a Franklin County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.

Stephen L. Fronabarger, 59, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.