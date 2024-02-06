Police report 1-29-23

Miscellaneous

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported on North Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Christopher A. Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for littering.

Caroline E. Sharp, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Tyler-Hubbard, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly D. Hottes, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Eric W. Glueck, 39, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in imprudent manner, resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Candace S. Hill, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Aaliyah D. Hampton, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of stealing afire arm.

Eric. R. Tucker, 48, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Zyauna N. Smith, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for careless and imprudent driving.

Bradley D. Vaughn, 34, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for probation violation for theft of a motor vehicle.

Jacob D. Hovis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.