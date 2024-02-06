Police report 1-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A Stoddard County warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Rose Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
- Property damage and park curfew were reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Fraud was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher A. Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for littering.
- Caroline E. Sharp, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Donald Tyler-Hubbard, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Kimberly D. Hottes, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
- Eric W. Glueck, 39, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in imprudent manner, resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.
- Candace S. Hill, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Aaliyah D. Hampton, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of stealing afire arm.
- Eric. R. Tucker, 48, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
- Zyauna N. Smith, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for careless and imprudent driving.
- Bradley D. Vaughn, 34, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for probation violation for theft of a motor vehicle.
- Jacob D. Hovis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Austin T. Meuir, 26, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.