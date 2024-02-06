All sections
January 28, 2023

Police report 1-29-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. n A Stoddard County warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A Stoddard County warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Rose Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Property damage and park curfew were reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Fraud was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christopher A. Welch, 40, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for littering.
  • Caroline E. Sharp, 28, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Donald Tyler-Hubbard, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kimberly D. Hottes, 52, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
  • Eric W. Glueck, 39, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle in imprudent manner, resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.
  • Candace S. Hill, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Aaliyah D. Hampton, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of stealing afire arm.
  • Eric. R. Tucker, 48, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
  • Zyauna N. Smith, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for careless and imprudent driving.
  • Bradley D. Vaughn, 34, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for probation violation for theft of a motor vehicle.
  • Jacob D. Hovis, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Austin T. Meuir, 26, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Police/Fire Reports

