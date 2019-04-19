All sections
April 20, 2019

Police 4-19-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gregory S. King, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Lyric L. Blake, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Devon M. Davis, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • John E. Duperier, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Rausheda K. Rose, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Joseph J. Jackson Jr., 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Catrina M. Guest, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Melissa L. Vogelsang, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ted J. Skinner,48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Justin D. Marberry, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jessie S. May, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Frank Boyd, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jaron L. Clark, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ramon R. Hall Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Corey E. Roberts, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Michelle R. Nunnally, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Paul D. O'Henley, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Amanda D. Brill, 28, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Charles J. Green Jr., 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Matthew P. Knoop, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • John A. Hamelburg, 45, of Grandin, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Eric D. Tunnel, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Terrence W. Lipps, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Carl Burger, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fail to display headlights.

Arrests

  • Callie Stovall, 22, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Levi Bowers, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
  • Felicia Warren, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Thefts

  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Andrew Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Eric S. Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary (three counts)/ stealing (three counts).
  • Troy A. Allen, 56, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Paul M. Riggs, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, assault 2nd and abuse or neglect of a child.
  • Connie L. Young, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
  • Cedric Brewer, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less.
  • George G. Kent, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi County warrant for failure to appear for non-moving traffic violation, no seat belt.
  • Randy A. Seegrist, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • David G. Stroder, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Police/Fire Reports

