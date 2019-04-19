Police 4-19-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gregory S. King, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Lyric L. Blake, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Devon M. Davis, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- John E. Duperier, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Rausheda K. Rose, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Joseph J. Jackson Jr., 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Catrina M. Guest, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Melissa L. Vogelsang, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Ted J. Skinner,48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Justin D. Marberry, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jessie S. May, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Frank Boyd, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jaron L. Clark, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Ramon R. Hall Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Corey E. Roberts, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Michelle R. Nunnally, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Paul D. O'Henley, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Amanda D. Brill, 28, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
- Charles J. Green Jr., 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Matthew P. Knoop, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- John A. Hamelburg, 45, of Grandin, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Eric D. Tunnel, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Terrence W. Lipps, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Carl Burger, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fail to display headlights.
Arrests
- Callie Stovall, 22, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Levi Bowers, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 10 grams.
- Felicia Warren, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Thefts
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Andrew Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Eric S. Maldonado, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary (three counts)/ stealing (three counts).
- Troy A. Allen, 56, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Paul M. Riggs, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, assault 2nd and abuse or neglect of a child.
- Connie L. Young, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
- Cedric Brewer, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less.
- George G. Kent, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Mississippi County warrant for failure to appear for non-moving traffic violation, no seat belt.
- Randy A. Seegrist, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- David G. Stroder, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).