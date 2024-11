June 27, 2017

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Richard Diebold, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. Arrests n Austin Poston, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of insurance, seatbelt violation, minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and minor in possession of alcohol...