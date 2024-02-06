Fire report 9-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
September 18
• Medical assists were made at 12:19 a.m. on Whitener Street; 6:22 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 8:17 a.m. on East Riverside Drive; 11:02 a.m. on Whitener Street; and 5:45 p.m. on Perryville Road.
• At 9:49 p.m., hazardous condition call on North Fountain Street.
September 19
• Medical assists were made at 9:48 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:01 p.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; and 3:44 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
• Hazardous condition calls were made at 5:02 p.m. on Oak Hills Drive and 8:22 p.m. on Dalhousie Drive.