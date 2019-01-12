All sections
November 30, 2019

Fire report 12-1-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: n Medical assists were made at 8:04 a.m. on Linden Street, 9:32 a.m. on North Kingshighway, 12:17 p.m. on Oak Lane, 3:39 p.m. on Perryville Road, 4:16 p.m. on Cedar Lane, and 7:19 p.m. on North Sunset Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

  • Medical assists were made at 8:04 a.m. on Linden Street, 9:32 a.m. on North Kingshighway, 12:17 p.m. on Oak Lane, 3:39 p.m. on Perryville Road, 4:16 p.m. on Cedar Lane, and 7:19 p.m. on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • At 3:27 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire was reported out of the city.
  • At 10:12 a.m. no incident found on arrival on Village Drive.
  • At 12:38, assist an invalid was performed on Whitener Street.
  • At 1:53 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 55.
  • At 3:19 p.m., detector activation, no fire was reported on Timber Creek Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

