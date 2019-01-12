Fire report 12-1-19

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Medical assists were made at 8:04 a.m. on Linden Street, 9:32 a.m. on North Kingshighway, 12:17 p.m. on Oak Lane, 3:39 p.m. on Perryville Road, 4:16 p.m. on Cedar Lane, and 7:19 p.m. on North Sunset Boulevard.

At 3:27 a.m., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire was reported out of the city.

At 10:12 a.m. no incident found on arrival on Village Drive.

At 12:38, assist an invalid was performed on Whitener Street.

At 1:53 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 55.