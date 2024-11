January 5, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 3 n Medical assists were made at 3:49 a.m. on North Main Street; 8:09 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 10:12 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 10:41 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 11:02 a.m. on Independence Street; 2:16 p.m. on West Lorimier Place; 5:18 p.m. on William Street; and 10:13 p.m. on South Broadview Street. n At 5:02 a.m., fire alarm on North Sprigg Street. n At 2:09 p.m., hazardous condition on Bellevue Street.