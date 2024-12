Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.

Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Street.

Burglary was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of East Rodney Drive.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of North Water Street.

Theft was reported at North Main and Independence streets.

Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Hillview Street.

Burglary was reported in the 600 block of South Pacific Street.

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.