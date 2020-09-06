Cape police report 6/9/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3100 block of Pioneer Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Good Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Glenridge Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.