June 9, 2020

Cape police report 6/9/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street. n Assault was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street. n Assault was reported in the 3100 block of Pioneer Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3100 block of Pioneer Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Big Bend Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Glenridge Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Autopark Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Robbery was reported in the 1000 block of Sturdivant Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North Spanish Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Ranney Avenue.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported at Independence and North Lorimier streets.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

