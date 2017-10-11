Cape police report 11/10/17

CAPE girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Stephen J. Cooper, 30, of Scott City was charged on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain a single lane and MVA on Interstate-55.

Arrests

Andrew D. Goodwin, 37, 3120 Themis St. Apt. D, was arrested on a Buchanan County, Missouri, warrant at 2101 William St.

Haile R. Peredoe, 20, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 40 S. Sprigg St.

A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, no lighted lamps at the intersection of Boxwood Drive and Spruce Street.

Kaelin I. Cherry, 26, 2810 Whitener Apt. B, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at the intersection of Whitener Street and Pind Wood Lane.

Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing at 40 S. Sprigg St.

Leonard Hassell IV, 24, 551 S. Spring Ave. Apt. E, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Siemers Drive.

William S. Nunn, 36, of Millersville, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a show cause order for motor vehicle financial responsibility required at the intersection of East Rodney Drive and Independence Street.

Aron D. McCormick, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 40 S. Sprigg St.