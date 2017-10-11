All sections
November 10, 2017

Cape police report 11/10/17

CAPE girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Stephen J. Cooper, 30, of Scott City was charged on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain a single lane and MVA on Interstate-55.

Arrests

  • Andrew D. Goodwin, 37, 3120 Themis St. Apt. D, was arrested on a Buchanan County, Missouri, warrant at 2101 William St.
  • Haile R. Peredoe, 20, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 40 S. Sprigg St.
  • A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, no lighted lamps at the intersection of Boxwood Drive and Spruce Street.
  • Kaelin I. Cherry, 26, 2810 Whitener Apt. B, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at the intersection of Whitener Street and Pind Wood Lane.
  • Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing at 40 S. Sprigg St.
  • Leonard Hassell IV, 24, 551 S. Spring Ave. Apt. E, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Siemers Drive.
  • William S. Nunn, 36, of Millersville, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a show cause order for motor vehicle financial responsibility required at the intersection of East Rodney Drive and Independence Street.
  • Aron D. McCormick, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 40 S. Sprigg St.
  • Formal charges were pending for counterfeiting and possession of marijuana at 33 N. Spring Ave.

Charged

  • Joseph H. Bidwell, 23, of Jackson was charged for no valid driver's license and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner at the intersection of West End Boulevard and Broadway.
Assault

  • An assault was reported in the 2900 block of La Mesa Drive.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at Motorola Corporation, 1600 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 508 Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Theft was reported at 235 S. Spanish St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 2551 Palomino Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 3029 Aspen Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church, 2826 Independence St.
  • Trespassing and property damage was reported at 2825 Whitener St.

Miscellaneous

  • Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court beyond parental control.
  • A violation of order of protection and stalking was reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street.
  • A missing person was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing were reported at 1624 N. Kingshighway.
  • Forgery was reported at 326 West End Blvd.
  • Armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at the intersection of Independence and Main streets.
Police/Fire Reports

