Cape police report 11/10/17

CAPE girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Stephen J. Cooper, 30, of Scott City was charged on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain a single lane and MVA on Interstate-55.
Arrests
- Andrew D. Goodwin, 37, 3120 Themis St. Apt. D, was arrested on a Buchanan County, Missouri, warrant at 2101 William St.
- Haile R. Peredoe, 20, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at 40 S. Sprigg St.
- A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, no lighted lamps at the intersection of Boxwood Drive and Spruce Street.
- Kaelin I. Cherry, 26, 2810 Whitener Apt. B, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at the intersection of Whitener Street and Pind Wood Lane.
- Darian L. Lynch, 20, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing at 40 S. Sprigg St.
- Leonard Hassell IV, 24, 551 S. Spring Ave. Apt. E, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Siemers Drive.
- William S. Nunn, 36, of Millersville, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a show cause order for motor vehicle financial responsibility required at the intersection of East Rodney Drive and Independence Street.
- Aron D. McCormick, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation at 40 S. Sprigg St.
- Formal charges were pending for counterfeiting and possession of marijuana at 33 N. Spring Ave.
Charged
- Joseph H. Bidwell, 23, of Jackson was charged for no valid driver's license and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner at the intersection of West End Boulevard and Broadway.