Cape Girardeau police report 9/3/17

Theft was reported at New Madrid Street and Henderson Avenue.

An animal bite was reported at 906 S. Ellis St.

Fraud and stealing were reported at 2021 Independence St.

Violation of an order of protection was reported.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Garret R. Rowden, 36, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 g rams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry R. Rohan, 50, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 72 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Samantha J. Bowen, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at East Monroe and South Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Ashley N. Rhymer, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana, stealing and second-degree property damage.

Leslie C. Williams, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachariah D. Sutton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a probation and parole warrant for stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree property damage.

Chad T. Bard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wallace G. Hastings II, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on Nash Road on a Scott County warrant for receiving stolen property.

Aaron M. Lanigan, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Highway 72 and Twin Oaks Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.