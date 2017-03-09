All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterSeptember 3, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 9/3/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A juvenile was cited for assault at 330 N. Spring Ave. n Ron D. Williams, 25, 305 Edgewood Drive, was arrested at Maple and South Pacific streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was cited for assault at 330 N. Spring Ave.
  • Ron D. Williams, 25, 305 Edgewood Drive, was arrested at Maple and South Pacific streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.
  • Angela M.S. Kelly, 19, 1837 New Madrid St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Summonses

  • Aaron Derossett, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 727 Bellevue St. for animal-leash law required and animal city license required.
  • Danielle G. Stilley, no age given, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at North Kingshighway and Broadway.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the unit block of East Rodney Drive.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported in the 1400 block of Howell Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 501 N. Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported at 353 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at New Madrid Street and Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported at 711 Clark Ave.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1704 Big Bend Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of an order of protection was reported.
  • Fraud and stealing were reported at 2021 Independence St.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Sunset Spirits, 1008 N. Kingshighway.
  • An animal bite was reported at 906 S. Ellis St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Garret R. Rowden, 36, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 g rams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Larry R. Rohan, 50, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 72 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Samantha J. Bowen, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at East Monroe and South Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Ashley N. Rhymer, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana, stealing and second-degree property damage.
  • Leslie C. Williams, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Zachariah D. Sutton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a probation and parole warrant for stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree property damage.
  • Chad T. Bard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Wallace G. Hastings II, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on Nash Road on a Scott County warrant for receiving stolen property.
  • Aaron M. Lanigan, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Highway 72 and Twin Oaks Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Sheila R. Bumann, 48, of Jackson was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of stealing.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy