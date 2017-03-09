Cape Girardeau police report 9/3/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A juvenile was cited for assault at 330 N. Spring Ave.
- Ron D. Williams, 25, 305 Edgewood Drive, was arrested at Maple and South Pacific streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.
- Angela M.S. Kelly, 19, 1837 New Madrid St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summonses
- Aaron Derossett, 19, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 727 Bellevue St. for animal-leash law required and animal city license required.
- Danielle G. Stilley, no age given, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at North Kingshighway and Broadway.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the unit block of East Rodney Drive.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 1400 block of Howell Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported at 501 N. Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported at 353 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at New Madrid Street and Henderson Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 711 Clark Ave.
Property damage
- Property damage was reported at 1704 Big Bend Road.
Miscellaneous
- Violation of an order of protection was reported.
- Fraud and stealing were reported at 2021 Independence St.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Sunset Spirits, 1008 N. Kingshighway.
- An animal bite was reported at 906 S. Ellis St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Garret R. Rowden, 36, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 g rams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Larry R. Rohan, 50, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on Highway 72 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Samantha J. Bowen, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at East Monroe and South Hope streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Ashley N. Rhymer, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana, stealing and second-degree property damage.
- Leslie C. Williams, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachariah D. Sutton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a probation and parole warrant for stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree property damage.
- Chad T. Bard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Saint Francis Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Wallace G. Hastings II, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on Nash Road on a Scott County warrant for receiving stolen property.
- Aaron M. Lanigan, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Highway 72 and Twin Oaks Lane on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Sheila R. Bumann, 48, of Jackson was arrested on U.S. 61 on suspicion of stealing.