The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Remington B. Miller, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Jerrad R. Hovis, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant at 2800 Hopper Road.

Donald G. Lewis, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Timothy A. Keesee, 51, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.

Carolone Sharp, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at Sprigg and Independence streets.

Skyler M. Chiles, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance at 300 N. Louisiana Ave.

Steven W. Niswonger, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at Sprigg and Independence streets.