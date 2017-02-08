Cape Girardeau police report 8/2/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at 612 Sycamore Circle.
- Kristy N. Moit, 24, 3007 Wisteria Drive, was arrested on suspicion of assault in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1500 block of Jessica Drive.
- Carl L. Wood Jr., 40, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Sprigg Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Kathryn L. Scapino, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 612 Sycamore Circle on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of intentionally inhaling a solvent at 202 Lambert Drive.
- Ryan M. Hudson, 35, of Festus, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for driving while suspended and speeding.
Assault
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 400 block of North Fountain Street.