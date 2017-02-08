Cape Girardeau police report 8/2/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at 612 Sycamore Circle.

Kristy N. Moit, 24, 3007 Wisteria Drive, was arrested on suspicion of assault in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order of protection in the 1500 block of Jessica Drive.

Carl L. Wood Jr., 40, 45 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at Shawnee Parkway and South Sprigg Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Kathryn L. Scapino, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 612 Sycamore Circle on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of intentionally inhaling a solvent at 202 Lambert Drive.