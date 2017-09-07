All sections
July 9, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 7/9/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIs n Matthew J. Craig, 37, 1524 Revlon Drive, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane and no insurance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Matthew J. Craig, 37, 1524 Revlon Drive, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane and no insurance.
  • Russell G. Wolford, 18, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, use of headlights, lamps required.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, no insurance, being a minor in possession, crossing the center lane and restriction on driver's license at Broadway and Harmony Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated, property damage, leaving the scene and motor-vehicle accident were reported at 214 Koch Ave.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 1907 Sherwood Drive.
  • Heather Mattox, 37, homeless, was arrested at North Spanish and Johnson streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at North Spanish and Johnson streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 1907 Sherwood Drive.
  • Michael J. Packard, 45, of Branson, Missouri, was arrested at First and Water streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for improper turn, seat-belt violation and unlicensed vehicle.
  • Samuel M. Cook, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.
  • Adam M. Ferguson, 19, of House Springs, Missouri, was arrested at Broadway and North Main Street on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.
  • Charles D. Dobyns, 27, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2537 Bridlepath Court on a Randolph County, Illinois, warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.
  • Heather L. Mattox, 37, homeless, was arrested at Spanish and Johnson streets on a probation and parole warrant and suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Spanish and Johnson streets.
  • Tony L. Criddle, 51, 1206 Big Bend Road, was arrested at 1206 Big Bend Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Tara J. Farrow, 43, of Millersville was arrested at 1764 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summons

  • Jason S. Jones, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for fireworks violation and harassment at 234 N. Lorimier St.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1007 Themis St.
  • Theft was reported at 205 Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported at 40 N. Henderson Ave.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 1003 Jefferson Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 524 S. Pacific St.
  • Property damage was reported at O'Reilly Auto Parts, 370 N. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported at 617 North St.
  • Property damage was reported at 1001 Independence St.
  • Property damage was reported at 1003 Jefferson Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 524 S. Pacific St.
  • Property damage was reported at 520 N. Fountain St.
  • Property damage was reported at First Midwest Bank, 1820 N. Kingshighway.
  • A motor-vehicle was reported damaged at 801 Good Hope St.
  • Property damage was reported at 1264 Linden St.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon and property damage were reported at 1200 Cousin St.
  • A 38-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at Themis and North Spanish streets.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and property damage was reported at 1200 Cousin St.
  • A person was taken into protective custody at 500 N. Spring Ave.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
  • A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 113 Broadway.
Police/Fire Reports

