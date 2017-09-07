Cape Girardeau police report 7/9/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Driving while intoxicated, property damage, leaving the scene and motor-vehicle accident were reported at 214 Koch Ave.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, no insurance, being a minor in possession, crossing the center lane and restriction on driver's license at Broadway and Harmony Street.

Russell G. Wolford, 18, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, use of headlights, lamps required.

Matthew J. Craig, 37, 1524 Revlon Drive, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane and no insurance.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.

Heather Mattox, 37, homeless, was arrested at North Spanish and Johnson streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael J. Packard, 45, of Branson, Missouri, was arrested at First and Water streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for improper turn, seat-belt violation and unlicensed vehicle.

Samuel M. Cook, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.

Adam M. Ferguson, 19, of House Springs, Missouri, was arrested at Broadway and North Main Street on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.

Charles D. Dobyns, 27, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2537 Bridlepath Court on a Randolph County, Illinois, warrant.

Tony L. Criddle, 51, 1206 Big Bend Road, was arrested at 1206 Big Bend Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.