Cape Girardeau police report 7/9/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Matthew J. Craig, 37, 1524 Revlon Drive, was arrested at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane and no insurance.
- Russell G. Wolford, 18, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested at Good Hope and South Ellis streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, use of headlights, lamps required.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, no insurance, being a minor in possession, crossing the center lane and restriction on driver's license at Broadway and Harmony Street.
- Driving while intoxicated, property damage, leaving the scene and motor-vehicle accident were reported at 214 Koch Ave.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 1907 Sherwood Drive.
- Heather Mattox, 37, homeless, was arrested at North Spanish and Johnson streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at North Spanish and Johnson streets.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of property damage at 1907 Sherwood Drive.
- Michael J. Packard, 45, of Branson, Missouri, was arrested at First and Water streets on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for improper turn, seat-belt violation and unlicensed vehicle.
- Samuel M. Cook, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.
- Adam M. Ferguson, 19, of House Springs, Missouri, was arrested at Broadway and North Main Street on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.
- Charles D. Dobyns, 27, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2537 Bridlepath Court on a Randolph County, Illinois, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.
- Heather L. Mattox, 37, homeless, was arrested at Spanish and Johnson streets on a probation and parole warrant and suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at Spanish and Johnson streets.
- Tony L. Criddle, 51, 1206 Big Bend Road, was arrested at 1206 Big Bend Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tara J. Farrow, 43, of Millersville was arrested at 1764 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summons
- Jason S. Jones, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued summonses for fireworks violation and harassment at 234 N. Lorimier St.