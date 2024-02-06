All sections
July 23, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 7/23/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Brittany D. Duvel, 25, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at South Ellis and Walnut streets on two Perry County, Missouri, warrants...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brittany D. Duvel, 25, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at South Ellis and Walnut streets on two Perry County, Missouri, warrants.
  • A juvenile was cited for theft and property damage was South Benton and Locust streets.
  • Justin D.J. Laws, 38, of Millersville was arrested at 1325 Broadway on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Levan M. Johnson, 23, 1945 Delwin St., Apt. A, was arrested at 623 Jefferson Ave. on a Caruthersville, Missouri warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of sexual misconduct in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 200 block of Bloomfield Road.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 700 block of North Main Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of tampering with a motor vehicle at 1624 N. Kingshighway.
  • Tywonn T. Turner, 42, of Alorton, Illinois, was arrested in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street on suspicion of a drug violation.

Summonses

  • Mary L. Bundy, 48, homeless, and Raymond L. Bundy, 55, homeless, were issued summonses at Interstate 55 and William Street for camping on public property without a valid permit.
  • James E. Cannon, 59, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required/animal city license required at 916 Jefferson Ave.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.

Burglary

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1508 Wayne St.
Thefts

  • Theft of a bicycle was reported at 1300 N. West End Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at 1225 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 1122 S. Ranney Ave.

Property damage

  • Damage to the right fender on a vehicle was reported at 1533 N. Henderson Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 26 N. Spanish St.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without lamp/tail light and suspended operators license was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Spring Avenue.
  • A 47-year-old man was taken into protective custody on South Spanish Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Joshua A. Bell, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at South Hope Street and Jackson Trail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Arrests

  • Germond M. Cobb, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Wisteria Drive and Woodbine Place on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
  • Brian W. Thomas, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route HH on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
  • Jacob D. Jungers, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Purple Martin Lane on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.
  • David E. Todd, 51, of Jackson was arrested on Skyline Drive on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence (liquor).
  • Aaron J. Stoner, 46, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for distribution/manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Aaron M. Lanigan, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Edwin Drive on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Zachariah D. Sutton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on County Road 324 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Cody C. Sinn, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Highway 177 and County Road 553 on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for second-degree burglary and theft/stealing and for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
  • Cassiopeia T. Jones, 30, no address, was arrested at County Road 371 and Route U on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Frazier B. Bankhead, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Gerald R. Bradley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for nonsupport of parent.
  • Lisa J. Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence (liquor).
  • Jose Gonzales, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Lacey Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for third-degree domestic assault and for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
  • Ashley A. Williams, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Themis Street on a Scott County, Missouri, warrant for possession with intent to distribute.
