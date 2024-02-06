Cape Girardeau police report 7/23/17

Damage to the right fender on a vehicle was reported at 1533 N. Henderson Ave.

A 47-year-old man was taken into protective custody on South Spanish Street.

Resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without lamp/tail light and suspended operators license was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Spring Avenue.

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Joshua A. Bell, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at South Hope Street and Jackson Trail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Germond M. Cobb, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Wisteria Drive and Woodbine Place on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

Brian W. Thomas, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route HH on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.

Jacob D. Jungers, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Purple Martin Lane on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.

David E. Todd, 51, of Jackson was arrested on Skyline Drive on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence (liquor).

Aaron J. Stoner, 46, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for distribution/manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Aaron M. Lanigan, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Edwin Drive on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Zachariah D. Sutton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on County Road 324 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.

Cody C. Sinn, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Highway 177 and County Road 553 on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for second-degree burglary and theft/stealing and for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Cassiopeia T. Jones, 30, no address, was arrested at County Road 371 and Route U on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frazier B. Bankhead, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid.

Gerald R. Bradley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for nonsupport of parent.

Lisa J. Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence (liquor).

Jose Gonzales, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Lacey Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for third-degree domestic assault and for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.