Cape Girardeau police report 7/23/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brittany D. Duvel, 25, 1021 S. Ellis St., was arrested at South Ellis and Walnut streets on two Perry County, Missouri, warrants.
- A juvenile was cited for theft and property damage was South Benton and Locust streets.
- Justin D.J. Laws, 38, of Millersville was arrested at 1325 Broadway on a Union County, Illinois, warrant.
- Levan M. Johnson, 23, 1945 Delwin St., Apt. A, was arrested at 623 Jefferson Ave. on a Caruthersville, Missouri warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of sexual misconduct in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 200 block of Bloomfield Road.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of tampering with a motor vehicle at 1624 N. Kingshighway.
- Tywonn T. Turner, 42, of Alorton, Illinois, was arrested in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street on suspicion of a drug violation.
Summonses
- Mary L. Bundy, 48, homeless, and Raymond L. Bundy, 55, homeless, were issued summonses at Interstate 55 and William Street for camping on public property without a valid permit.
- James E. Cannon, 59, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal leash law required/animal city license required at 916 Jefferson Ave.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
Burglary
- Burglary and stealing were reported at 1508 Wayne St.
Thefts
- Theft of a bicycle was reported at 1300 N. West End Blvd.
- Theft was reported at 1225 William St.
- Theft was reported at 1122 S. Ranney Ave.
Property damage
- Damage to the right fender on a vehicle was reported at 1533 N. Henderson Ave.
- Property damage was reported at 26 N. Spanish St.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without lamp/tail light and suspended operators license was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Spring Avenue.
- A 47-year-old man was taken into protective custody on South Spanish Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Joshua A. Bell, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at South Hope Street and Jackson Trail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
Arrests
- Germond M. Cobb, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Wisteria Drive and Woodbine Place on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
- Brian W. Thomas, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route HH on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
- Jacob D. Jungers, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Purple Martin Lane on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying plates of another.
- David E. Todd, 51, of Jackson was arrested on Skyline Drive on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant for driving under the influence (liquor).
- Aaron J. Stoner, 46, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for distribution/manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Aaron M. Lanigan, 21, of Jackson was arrested on Edwin Drive on a Marble Hill, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Zachariah D. Sutton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on County Road 324 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Cody C. Sinn, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Highway 177 and County Road 553 on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for second-degree burglary and theft/stealing and for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
- Cassiopeia T. Jones, 30, no address, was arrested at County Road 371 and Route U on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Frazier B. Bankhead, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid.
- Gerald R. Bradley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for nonsupport of parent.
- Lisa J. Quigley, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence (liquor).
- Jose Gonzales, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Lacey Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for third-degree domestic assault and for failure to appear for first-degree trespassing.
- Ashley A. Williams, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Themis Street on a Scott County, Missouri, warrant for possession with intent to distribute.