Cape Girardeau police report 7/2/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Geri Jennings, no age given, 1435 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and West End Boulevard.

David Sorensen, no age given, 1519 William St., was arrested on a warrant.

Devon Neal, no age given, 302 W. Lorimier St., was arrested on a warrant at North Sprigg Street and Broadway.

Jennifer Rissover-Ditch, 50, and Ivan Weibrecht, 17, both of Perryville, Missouri, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.

Kathryn Chambliss, no age give, of De Soto, Illinois, was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Village Drive on suspicion of a drug violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 523 S. Benton St.

Richard Sauer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Jacob Colyott, 24, of Jackson was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.

Robert Allen Turner, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 523 S. Benton St. on Cape Girardeau and Scott County warrants for failure to appear.

Alyssa M. Thompson, 27, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Highway 74 on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.

Elishea Anita Graves, 25, of Jackson was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Brandi Lea Ann Barnett, 39, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets on a Paducah warrant for fraud.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a defaced firearm and being a felon in possession of a fire arm at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of hindering prosecution of a felony at 523 S. Benton St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bellevue and Fountain streets.

Demond Vasser, 18, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.

Christian Brown, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Rotary Drive and Perryville Road on Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Shawn Anthony Hammock, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Coffer, 42, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.