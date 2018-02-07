All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 2, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 7/2/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Geri Jennings, no age given, 1435 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and West End Boulevard. n David Sorensen, no age given, 1519 William St., was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Geri Jennings, no age given, 1435 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and West End Boulevard.
  • David Sorensen, no age given, 1519 William St., was arrested on a warrant.
  • Devon Neal, no age given, 302 W. Lorimier St., was arrested on a warrant at North Sprigg Street and Broadway.
  • Jennifer Rissover-Ditch, 50, and Ivan Weibrecht, 17, both of Perryville, Missouri, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Kathryn Chambliss, no age give, of De Soto, Illinois, was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Village Drive on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 523 S. Benton St.
  • Richard Sauer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jacob Colyott, 24, of Jackson was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
  • Robert Allen Turner, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 523 S. Benton St. on Cape Girardeau and Scott County warrants for failure to appear.
  • Alyssa M. Thompson, 27, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Highway 74 on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Elishea Anita Graves, 25, of Jackson was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Brandi Lea Ann Barnett, 39, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets on a Paducah warrant for fraud.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a defaced firearm and being a felon in possession of a fire arm at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of hindering prosecution of a felony at 523 S. Benton St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bellevue and Fountain streets.
  • Demond Vasser, 18, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.
  • Christian Brown, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Rotary Drive and Perryville Road on Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Shawn Anthony Hammock, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Michael Coffer, 42, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.
  • Angelo Murray, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of trespassing.

Charges

  • Amelia E. Patterson, 28, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to yield at an intersection at Themis and Fountain streets.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for making a false report, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 2100 Rotary Drive.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for trespassing at 401 S. Sprigg St.
  • Charges are pending against a suspect for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence and Main streets.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Assault

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Ellis Street.

Burglaries

  • Burglary, stealing and property damage were reported at 1966 Delwin St.
  • Burglary was reported at Whitener Street and North Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 525 S. Hanover St.
  • Theft was reported at 645 S. Spring St.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported at 614 N. Fountain St.

Miscellaneous

  • Assist other agency was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported at 508 Bellevue St.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 1900 block of Grandview Drive.
  • A weapons violation was reported at 415 S. Frederick St.
  • A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 1925 Broadway.
  • Mental-health detention was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy