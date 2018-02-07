Cape Girardeau police report 7/2/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Geri Jennings, no age given, 1435 Bessie St., was arrested on a warrant at Broadway and West End Boulevard.
- David Sorensen, no age given, 1519 William St., was arrested on a warrant.
- Devon Neal, no age given, 302 W. Lorimier St., was arrested on a warrant at North Sprigg Street and Broadway.
- Jennifer Rissover-Ditch, 50, and Ivan Weibrecht, 17, both of Perryville, Missouri, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Kathryn Chambliss, no age give, of De Soto, Illinois, was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Village Drive on suspicion of a drug violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 523 S. Benton St.
- Richard Sauer, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jacob Colyott, 24, of Jackson was arrested at 1126 N. Sprigg St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
- Robert Allen Turner, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 523 S. Benton St. on Cape Girardeau and Scott County warrants for failure to appear.
- Alyssa M. Thompson, 27, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Highway 74 on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
- Elishea Anita Graves, 25, of Jackson was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Brandi Lea Ann Barnett, 39, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets on a Paducah warrant for fraud.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a defaced firearm and being a felon in possession of a fire arm at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of hindering prosecution of a felony at 523 S. Benton St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bellevue and Fountain streets.
- Demond Vasser, 18, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.
- Christian Brown, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Rotary Drive and Perryville Road on Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Shawn Anthony Hammock, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Broadway and Middle Street on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Michael Coffer, 42, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of theft.
- Angelo Murray, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 3439 William St. on suspicion of trespassing.
Charges
- Amelia E. Patterson, 28, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to yield at an intersection at Themis and Fountain streets.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for making a false report, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 2100 Rotary Drive.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for trespassing at 401 S. Sprigg St.
- Charges are pending against a suspect for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at Independence and Main streets.