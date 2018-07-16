All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 16, 2018

Cape Girardeau police report 7/16/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Terrence J. Williams Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1302 Bertling St. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, motor-vehicle accident and striking a legally parker vehicle...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Terrence J. Williams Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1302 Bertling St. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, motor-vehicle accident and striking a legally parker vehicle.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was taken into custody at Themis and Sprigg streets for resisting arrest.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stalking and violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Dontay King, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1822 Brink Ave. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense.
  • Elijah Hill, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 424 S. Spring Ave.
  • Dakota Jones, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 424 S. Spring Ave. on a Nashville, Tennessee, warrant.
  • Hassan Majeed, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1625 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of littering.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 234 N. Lorimier St.
  • Assault was reported at 660 S. Spring St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglaries

  • Cape United Auto, 1105 Independence St., reported burglary.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1213 Jefferson Ave.

Thefts

  • Smokers' Outlet, 2116 William St., reported stealing.
  • Theft was reported at 619 Sycamore Circle.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1800 block of Brink Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported at 341 S. Sprigg St.
  • Stealing and property damage were reported at 329 Middle St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 756 Perry Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 203 Minnesota Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • An animal bite was reported at 2242 Sherwood Drive.
  • A 63-year-old woman was held on a mentally-ill detention in the 2000 block of Beth Drive.
  • An animal bite was reported at 901 S. Pacific St.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy