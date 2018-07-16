Cape Girardeau police report 7/16/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Terrence J. Williams Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1302 Bertling St. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, motor-vehicle accident and striking a legally parker vehicle.

A juvenile was taken into custody at Themis and Sprigg streets for resisting arrest.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stalking and violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Barberry Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 121 S. Sprigg St.

Dontay King, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1822 Brink Ave. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense.

Elijah Hill, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Macy's, 3049 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 424 S. Spring Ave.

Dakota Jones, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 424 S. Spring Ave. on a Nashville, Tennessee, warrant.