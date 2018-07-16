Cape Girardeau police report 7/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Terrence J. Williams Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1302 Bertling St. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, motor-vehicle accident and striking a legally parker vehicle.
Arrests
- A juvenile was taken into custody at Themis and Sprigg streets for resisting arrest.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of stalking and violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Dontay King, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1822 Brink Ave. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense.
- Elijah Hill, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest at 424 S. Spring Ave.
- Dakota Jones, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 424 S. Spring Ave. on a Nashville, Tennessee, warrant.
- Hassan Majeed, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 1625 N. Kingshighway on suspicion of littering.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 234 N. Lorimier St.
- Assault was reported at 660 S. Spring St.