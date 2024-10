CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Rochelle Dickens, 48, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Savanna Staples, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Samuel Below, 39, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration.

Richard Upchurch, 53, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Timothy Kilhafner, 37, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.