Cape Girardeau police report 6/25/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrests on South Park Avenue.
- Lloyd D. Gilmore, 35, 47 S. Park Ave., was arrested at South Hanover and William Streets on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant, two Scott County warrants and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant.
- Ruby D. Basinger, 41, no address given, was arrested at North Main and Second streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Cade I. Beck, 19, no address given, was arrested at 426 S. Spring Ave. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Summons
- Cory M. Haske, 22, of Whitewater was issued a summons for assault at Broadway and North Water Street.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Assault was reported.
Robbery
- Robbery was reported at Good Hope Street and Henderson Avenue.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported at 3439 William St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- Stealing was reported at 1011 N. Henderson Ave.
Miscellaneous
- A 35-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 3439 William St.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 426 Bellevue St.
- An animal bite was reported at 418 S. Spring Ave.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Eric S. Lindsay, 25, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at Cedar Springs Road and U.S. 61 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Token S. Turpin, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on suspicion of stealing.
- Kevin D. Posch, 39, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 603 on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Bryan D. McDowell, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at County Road 645 and Wind River Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Bryan S. Way, 39, of Jackson was arrested at highways 72 and 34 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- William T. Maloney, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Broadway on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Carter M. Gentry, 17, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 601 on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Bobby J. Hastings, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Tomahawk Lane on a Parole Board District 22 warrant for parole violation for robbery.
- Rachel L. McCammon, 36, of Millersville was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
- James H. Anderson, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on County Road 611 on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.