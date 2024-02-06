Cape Girardeau police report 6/25/17

An animal bite was reported at 418 S. Spring Ave.

An animal bite was reported at 418 S. Spring Ave.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 426 Bellevue St.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 426 Bellevue St.

A 35-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 3439 William St.

A 35-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 3439 William St.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Eric S. Lindsay, 25, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at Cedar Springs Road and U.S. 61 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.

Eric S. Lindsay, 25, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested at Cedar Springs Road and U.S. 61 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.

Token S. Turpin, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on suspicion of stealing.

Kevin D. Posch, 39, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 603 on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bryan D. McDowell, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at County Road 645 and Wind River Lane on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Bryan S. Way, 39, of Jackson was arrested at highways 72 and 34 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

William T. Maloney, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Broadway on suspicion of possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Carter M. Gentry, 17, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 601 on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Bobby J. Hastings, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Tomahawk Lane on a Parole Board District 22 warrant for parole violation for robbery.

Rachel L. McCammon, 36, of Millersville was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.