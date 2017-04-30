Cape Girardeau police report 4/30/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a forging instrument.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.

Tiffany E. Mikes, 31, of Homewood, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather M. Cunningham, 24, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was arrested at Bloomfield Street and South Kingshighway on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher J. Campbell, 39, 2801 Oakshire Circle, was arrested at Lombardo Drive and Tillaree Lane on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offenses, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.

Yaliyah D. Jiles, 22, 216 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at 216 S. Lorimier St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for probation violation.

Josiah J. Stanfield, 25, 1710 N. Sprigg St., Apt. 306, was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Samantha L. DeGarcia, 28, of Wyatt, Missouri, was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for distribution of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Andrea E. Heredia-Pruett, 29, 5 Village Drive, was arrested at 5 Village Drive on two Butler County, Missouri, warrants for moving traffic violations.

David S. Rollins, 45, 543 N. Main St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for financial responsibility required.

Cole A. Davis, 23, 122 S. Hanover St., was arrested at 1932 Eden Way on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.