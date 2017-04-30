All sections
April 30, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 4/30/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a forging instrument.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
  • Tiffany E. Mikes, 31, of Homewood, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Heather M. Cunningham, 24, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was arrested at Bloomfield Street and South Kingshighway on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Christopher J. Campbell, 39, 2801 Oakshire Circle, was arrested at Lombardo Drive and Tillaree Lane on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for traffic offenses, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.
  • Yaliyah D. Jiles, 22, 216 S. Lorimier St., was arrested at 216 S. Lorimier St. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for probation violation.
  • Josiah J. Stanfield, 25, 1710 N. Sprigg St., Apt. 306, was arrested at 401 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
  • Samantha L. DeGarcia, 28, of Wyatt, Missouri, was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for distribution of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Andrea E. Heredia-Pruett, 29, 5 Village Drive, was arrested at 5 Village Drive on two Butler County, Missouri, warrants for moving traffic violations.
  • David S. Rollins, 45, 543 N. Main St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for financial responsibility required.
  • Cole A. Davis, 23, 122 S. Hanover St., was arrested at 1932 Eden Way on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
  • Dakota S. Lewis, 19, 612 N. Fountain St., was arrested at 612 N. Fountain St. on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Summonses

  • Taylor L. Sauer, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 333 N. Pacific St. for peace disturbance.
  • Mara B. Runion, 25, of Carbondale, Illinois, was issued a summons at William Street and Saint Francis Drive for a motor-vehicle accident, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain a single lane.
Thefts

  • VanMatre Buick GMC Cadillac reported theft by deceit.
  • A wallet and its contents, including a credit card, were reported stolen at 410 N. Mount Auburn Road.
  • Food was reported stolen at Asian Buffet, 2146 William St.
  • A license plate was reported stolen at 3129 Themis St.

Property damage

  • Damage to a vehicle was reported at 227 N. Spanish St.
  • Clothing, a laptop and an air mattress were reported damaged at 830 Jefferson Ave.
  • Property damage was reported at 304 S. Benton St.
  • Property damage was reported at 2800 Pioneer Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • A 19-year-old woman was taken into protective custody.
  • Request for service was reported.
  • Fraud was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

