Assault was reported in the 100 block of North West End Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.

Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.

Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Fountain Street.

Assault was reported in the 2900 block of Kage Hills Drive.

Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Pacific Street.

Assault was reported on Lions Way.

Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

Thefts

Burglary was reported on North Frederick Street.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Lynwood drive.

Robbery was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.

Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of South Ranney Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Burglary was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Rodney Vista Boulevard.

Burglary was reported on South Park Avenue.

Theft was reported on South Park Avenue.

Miscellaneous

Weapon law was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.

Drug violation was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

Drug violation was reported at Lexington Avenue and Belleridge Pike.

Drug violation was reported on South Sprigg and Maple streets.

Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Thomas Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Drug violation was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Broadway.

Property damage was reported.

Drug violation was reported at Cordelia Avenue and Whitener Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of Whitener Street.

Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Spanish Street.'

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Park Avenue.

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.