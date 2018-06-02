Cape Girardeau police report 2/6/18

Theft was reported at Down to Earth Satellite, 1028 N. Kingshighway.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Bertling Street and Big Bend Road.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Frankie L. Jackson, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Cecil F. Babb, 37, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for nonsupport.

Mandy L. Clark, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Jennifer N. Childers, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Malden, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for no insurance.

Ashlyn N. Bruce, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Mica C. Heath, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Gage A. Taylor, 23, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Token S. Turpin, 18, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Dillan S. Wilhite, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for displaying plates of another.

Megan A. Heffner, 28, of Commerce, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin L. Franklin, 27, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.

Cory A. Lungwitz, 42, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for stealing and for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana.

Edward B. Duncan Jr., 47, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for improper registration, failure to appear for no insurance and failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Zachery M. Jones, 21, of Scott City was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

David C. Kilhafner, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for nonsupport.

Andrew T. Hanks, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

William L. Brown, 46, of Burfordville was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for obstruction for a traffic violation.