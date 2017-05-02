Cape Girardeau police report 2/5/17

Theft of food was reported at Denny's, 161 West Drive.

Theft of food was reported at Denny's, 161 West Drive.

A sign was reported damaged at Emerald Street Church of God, 500 Emerald St.

A sign was reported damaged at Emerald Street Church of God, 500 Emerald St.

Miscellaneous

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Joshua W. Gills, 27, of Jackson was arrested on Airport Road on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Jamie S. Seabaugh, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route C and County Road 542 on suspicion of first-degree property damage.

Diana R. Whitener, 32, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 318 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and a Cape Girardeau warrant for larceny.

Richard A. Banks, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ethan C. Isaksen, 19, of Jackson was arrested at West Cape Rock and Parksite drives on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Amanda J. Carnell, 35, of Jackson was arrested at Route K and County Road 317 on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Sheila M. Bacher, 43, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on Butternut Lane on a Madison County, Illinois, warrant for larceny-retail theft.

Jeremy D. Beggs, 24, of Olmsted, Illinois, was arrested on West Independence Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

KC R. Holter, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on West Independence Street on suspicion of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Freddy J. Johnson, 32, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Kiysha M. Venson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders and distributing a controlled substance near schools.

Christopher D. O'Connell, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on William Street on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Brian M. Martin, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of statutory rape.

Ricky L. Nanney, 29, of Jackson was arrested at West Washington Street and North Russell Avenue on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for nonsupport and for probation violation for receiving stolen property.

Jessica D. Holmes, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Lorimier Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for endangering the welfare of a child and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.