Cape Girardeau police report 2/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance/possession of marijuana.
- Latondria A. Valentine, 50, 1211 Cousin St., was arrested on suspicion of stealing assorted merchandise at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault, burglary and resisting arrest.
- Tiffany L. Bennett, 29, of Mound City, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of theft of services at MasterCuts, 3049 William St.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault.
- Richard A. Billings, 34, 5295 Old Cape Road East, was arrested at North Kingshighway and County Park North on a New Madrid, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
- Branden R.R. Ramsey, 28, 916 Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a Scott County warrant for probation violation for first-degree domestic assault.
- Rodney J. Woodson Jr., 25, 2835 Whitener St., Apt. 12, was arrested at William and Sprigg streets on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
- Tiffanie L. Purefoy, 39, 1105 S. Benton St., was arrested at Giboney Avenue and Maple Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Jason L. Radcliff, 39, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for shoplifting.
- Jacob S. Johnston, 18, 121 East Rodney Drive, was arrested at North Mount Auburn Road and Chateau Drive on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.
- Nathan R. Eaves, 31, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic offense.
- Salina M. Reyna, 26, of Scott City was arrested at 1100 Cousin St. on a Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for robbery.
- Gregory L. Nicholson, 46, 2849 Themis St., was arrested at 2118 William St. on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to display plates and failure to use a seat belt.
- Brock T. Reid, 26, of Jackson was arrested at 600 Broadway on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for a moving violation.
- Ceone K. Tidwell, 18, 622 Bellevue St., Apt. A, was arrested at College and Bellevue streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for robbery and a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant for stealing.
- Mark D. Sparks, 44, 1111 Giboney Ave., was arrested at 10 West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraud and a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a show-cause order for display of certain items prohibited.
- Teresa L. Maybearry, 43, of Jackson was arrested at North Kingshighway and Interstate 55 on an Osceola County, Florida, warrant for probation violation for third-degree grand theft.
- James E. Schmidt, 42, 917 Susan Lane, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
Summonses
- Jessica M. Wiley, 33, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at 926 College St. for littering on private property.
- Madison R. Lillibridge, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for display of items prohibited.
- Tiffany A. Parrett, 35, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for animal city license required.
Thefts
- Theft of food was reported at Denny's, 161 West Drive.
- A Yamaha stereo system was reported stolen at 524 N. Fountain St.
Property damage
- A sign was reported damaged at Emerald Street Church of God, 500 Emerald St.
Miscellaneous
- Animal neglect was reported.
- Forgery was reported.
- An animal bite was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua W. Gills, 27, of Jackson was arrested on Airport Road on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Jamie S. Seabaugh, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Route C and County Road 542 on suspicion of first-degree property damage.
- Diana R. Whitener, 32, of Jackson was arrested on County Road 318 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and a Cape Girardeau warrant for larceny.
- Richard A. Banks, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ethan C. Isaksen, 19, of Jackson was arrested at West Cape Rock and Parksite drives on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
- Amanda J. Carnell, 35, of Jackson was arrested at Route K and County Road 317 on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Sheila M. Bacher, 43, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on Butternut Lane on a Madison County, Illinois, warrant for larceny-retail theft.
- Jeremy D. Beggs, 24, of Olmsted, Illinois, was arrested on West Independence Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- KC R. Holter, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on West Independence Street on suspicion of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Freddy J. Johnson, 32, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Kiysha M. Venson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders and distributing a controlled substance near schools.
- Christopher D. O'Connell, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on William Street on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Brian M. Martin, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of statutory rape.
- Ricky L. Nanney, 29, of Jackson was arrested at West Washington Street and North Russell Avenue on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for nonsupport and for probation violation for receiving stolen property.
- Jessica D. Holmes, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Lorimier Street on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for endangering the welfare of a child and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Melvin J. Steward Jr., 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on College Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.