December 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/5/17

Cape Girardeau police report 12/5/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of an ex-parte violation in the 1800 block of New Madrid St.
  • Larry D. Reed, 53, 2830 Whitener St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at South Pacific and College streets.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and property damage in the 0 block of East Rodney Drive.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 820 N. Sprigg St.
  • David P. Woods, 34, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • John A Moss, 39, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and Sheridan Drive on an Oregon County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Anthony G. Wade, 46, 1721 Cape Meadows Circle, was arrested at 1721 Cape Meadows Circle on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Summonses

  • James W. Gray III, 24, Cheyenne M. Kirn, 18, and Stephen D. Stemmerick IV, 18, all of Cape Girardeau were issued summonses for shoplifting at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.

Burglaries

  • Burglary and stealing were reported at North Pacific Street and Normal Avenue.
  • Burglary was reported at 2816 Themis St.
  • Burglary and stealing were reported at 1010 Themis St.

Miscellaneous

  • Rape was reported at Whitener Street and Pind Wood Lane.
  • Request for service was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
