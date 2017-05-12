Cape Girardeau police report 12/5/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of an ex-parte violation in the 1800 block of New Madrid St.

Larry D. Reed, 53, 2830 Whitener St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant at South Pacific and College streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault and property damage in the 0 block of East Rodney Drive.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at 820 N. Sprigg St.

David P. Woods, 34, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested at 3439 William St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

John A Moss, 39, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and Sheridan Drive on an Oregon County, Missouri, warrant.