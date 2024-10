Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Interstate 55, near mile marker 87.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 300 block of Country Club Drive.

Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Noah S. Weatherby, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Brian L. McCarty, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for displaying plates of another.

Michael A. Zorumski, 35, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for leaving the scene or a motor-vehicle accident and failure to display plates on a motor vehicle.

Diana M. Ivanovich, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Justin T. Aden, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Jerrica L. O'Kelly, 29, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.

Mary A. Jennings, 44, of Burfordville was arrested on a Wentzville, Missouri, warrant for illegal parking.

Paige E. Sides, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for illegal parking and a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.

Dakota S. Lewis, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.

Brandee R. Young, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for dangerous drugs.

Mitchell S. Givens, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery/possession of a controlled substance at a county-private jail except with prescription, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs.

Michael L. Hull, 45, of LaVergne, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Ronald J. Myers Jr., 45, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Maranda A. Evans, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, and on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, failure to appear for failure to yield and failure to appear for failure to show proof of financial responsibility.

Marlin P. Shaw, 25, no address, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.