Cape Girardeau police report 12/28/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane.

A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for property damage at 1032 Kingsway Drive.

Larry J. LaRose Jr., 44, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested in the 1900 block of Eden Way on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifton James Disckerson, no age given, of Scott City was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Southern Expressway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.

David L. Banks, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Independence and Main streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen M. McCormick, 39, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 403 S. Park Ave.

Robert H. Bramlett Jr., 31, 827 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1112 Linden St. on a Scott County warrant.