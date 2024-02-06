Cape Girardeau police report 12/28/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane.
Arrests
- A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for property damage at 1032 Kingsway Drive.
- Larry J. LaRose Jr., 44, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested in the 1900 block of Eden Way on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Clifton James Disckerson, no age given, of Scott City was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Southern Expressway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.
- David L. Banks, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Independence and Main streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Stephen M. McCormick, 39, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 403 S. Park Ave.
- Robert H. Bramlett Jr., 31, 827 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1112 Linden St. on a Scott County warrant.
- Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court for theft and tampering in the 1900 block of Weissinger Lane.