December 28, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/28/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane. Arrests n A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for property damage at 1032 Kingsway Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated at North Kingshighway and Kurre Lane.

Arrests

  • A juvenile was cited into juvenile court for property damage at 1032 Kingsway Drive.
  • Larry J. LaRose Jr., 44, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested in the 1900 block of Eden Way on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Clifton James Disckerson, no age given, of Scott City was arrested at South Sprigg Street and Southern Expressway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive.
  • David L. Banks, no age given, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at Independence and Main streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Stephen M. McCormick, 39, of Jackson was arrested at Independence Street and East Rodney Drive on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana at 403 S. Park Ave.
  • Robert H. Bramlett Jr., 31, 827 Jefferson Ave., was arrested at 1112 Linden St. on a Scott County warrant.
  • Two juveniles were cited into juvenile court for theft and tampering in the 1900 block of Weissinger Lane.
Summonses

  • Patrick M. Stone, 37, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for violation of city park curfew at 2100 Rotary Drive.
  • Brandon S. Umfleet, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for property damage at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Tyler P. Graef, 26, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for resisting arrest at 2550 Independence St.
  • Forrest L. Wadington, 24, of Murphysboro, Illinois, was issued a summons for resisting arrest at 410 S. Fountain St.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 621 Themis St.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street.

Thefts

  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 1929 Delwin St.
  • Stealing was reported at 2342 Rusmar St.
  • Walmart, 3439 William St., reported stealing.
  • Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive, reported stealing.
  • Motor-vehicle theft was reported at 2867 Whitener St.
  • Theft was reported at 1448 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • A report was made at 430 N. Frederick St.
  • A person was taken into protective custody in the 500 block of Louis Street.
  • A person was taken into protective custody at 3276 William St.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2800 block of Themis St.
  • Interference with child custody was reported in the 1300 block of North Spanish Street.
  • A 32-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 400 block of Green Acres Drive.
  • A 41-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at 1701 Lacey St.
