Cape Girardeau police report 12/12/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene.

Christopher G. Barnes, 42, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500.

Troy L. Jones Jr., 41, 1418 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1418 N. Spanish St. on a probation and parole warrant.

William J. Oakes, no age given, 430 N. Frederick St., was arrested for shoplifting at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.

Jordan G. Rains, no age given, 1833 Georgia St., was arrested at Main and Themis streets on suspicion of interfering with an arrest.

Matthew J. Dixon, 34, 1708 Brink Ave., was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Jessica L. Houston, 31, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for possession of a controlled substance and a suspended license.

Stephanie R. Gamblin, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.