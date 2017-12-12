All sections
December 12, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 12/12/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene. Arrests n Christopher G. Barnes, 42, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene.

Arrests

  • Christopher G. Barnes, 42, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500.
  • Troy L. Jones Jr., 41, 1418 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1418 N. Spanish St. on a probation and parole warrant.
  • William J. Oakes, no age given, 430 N. Frederick St., was arrested for shoplifting at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Jordan G. Rains, no age given, 1833 Georgia St., was arrested at Main and Themis streets on suspicion of interfering with an arrest.
  • Matthew J. Dixon, 34, 1708 Brink Ave., was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Jessica L. Houston, 31, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for possession of a controlled substance and a suspended license.
  • Stephanie R. Gamblin, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 1500 N. West End Blvd.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 312 W. Lorimier St.
  • Theft was reported at 10 S. Spanish St.
  • Theft of a credit card was reported at 1625 N. Kingshighway.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 31 Camellia Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 1710 N. Sprigg St.

Miscellaneous

  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Assist other agency was reported at 3210 Chateau Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

