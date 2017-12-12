Cape Girardeau police report 12/12/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene.
Arrests
- Christopher G. Barnes, 42, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing under $500.
- Troy L. Jones Jr., 41, 1418 N. Spanish St., was arrested at 1418 N. Spanish St. on a probation and parole warrant.
- William J. Oakes, no age given, 430 N. Frederick St., was arrested for shoplifting at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Jordan G. Rains, no age given, 1833 Georgia St., was arrested at Main and Themis streets on suspicion of interfering with an arrest.
- Matthew J. Dixon, 34, 1708 Brink Ave., was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
- Jessica L. Houston, 31, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for possession of a controlled substance and a suspended license.
- Stephanie R. Gamblin, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing at 1500 N. West End Blvd.