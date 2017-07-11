All sections
November 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 11/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply built.

Arrests

  • Matthew S. Haynes, 21, of Jackson was arrested at 426 Themis St. on suspicion of assault.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at 15 N. Main St.
  • Nichole Greable, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 308 Siemers Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of knowingly burning or exploding, stalking and a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
  • Kenji V. Jones, 34, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested at Bloomfield and South Benton streets on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Alexander L. Davis-Carter, 23, 523 Columbine Lane, was arrested at 111 N. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two counts of failure to appear for expired license plates and no insurance.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.
Burglary

  • Burglary and property damage were reported at 1226 Cousin St.

Theft

  • Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported at 1441 Luce St.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 2541 Wild Horse Trail.
  • Property damage was reported at 2551 Palomino Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Passing a bad check was reported at 611 S. Kingshighway.
  • A 31-year-old man was taken into protective custody at 546 S. Sprigg St.
  • Detaining a mentally-disordered person was reported at Siemers Drive and Bloomfield Road.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
Police/Fire Reports

