Cape Girardeau police report 11/7/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply built.

Matthew S. Haynes, 21, of Jackson was arrested at 426 Themis St. on suspicion of assault.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at 15 N. Main St.

Nichole Greable, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 308 Siemers Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of knowingly burning or exploding, stalking and a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Barberry Street.

Kenji V. Jones, 34, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested at Bloomfield and South Benton streets on a probation and parole warrant.