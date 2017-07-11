Cape Girardeau police report 11/7/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply built.
Arrests
- Matthew S. Haynes, 21, of Jackson was arrested at 426 Themis St. on suspicion of assault.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of forgery at 15 N. Main St.
- Nichole Greable, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 308 Siemers Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of knowingly burning or exploding, stalking and a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Barberry Street.
- Kenji V. Jones, 34, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested at Bloomfield and South Benton streets on a probation and parole warrant.
- Alexander L. Davis-Carter, 23, 523 Columbine Lane, was arrested at 111 N. West End Blvd. on a Cape Girardeau warrant for two counts of failure to appear for expired license plates and no insurance.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Timon Way.