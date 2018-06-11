Cape Girardeau police report 11/6/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, assault and resisting arrest at North Spanish and North Main streets.
vArrests
- James Nolan, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 222 N. Spanish St. on suspicion of an alcohol violation.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance at South Pacific and Good Hope streets.
- Travis Matthew Craft, 30, 2817 Themis St., was arrested at William Street and South Plaza Way on a Cape Girardeau warrant for no dog license and leash requirements and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- James William Bates, 57, of Parma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St., and on a Malden, Missouri, warrant.
- Zachary Durham, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of theft.
- Breanna Nicole Bates, 25, 3007 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- William May, 19, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested at 113 N. Frederick St. on suspicion of a drug violation and resisting arrest.
- Eric Byers, 23, of Wright City, Missouri, was arrested at 1406 Bessie St. on suspicion of property damage.
- Samantha Jarvis, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.