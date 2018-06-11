Cape Girardeau police report 11/6/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of driving while intoxicated, assault and resisting arrest at North Spanish and North Main streets.

vArrests

James Nolan, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 222 N. Spanish St. on suspicion of an alcohol violation.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance at South Pacific and Good Hope streets.

Travis Matthew Craft, 30, 2817 Themis St., was arrested at William Street and South Plaza Way on a Cape Girardeau warrant for no dog license and leash requirements and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

James William Bates, 57, of Parma, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Walmart, 3439 William St., and on a Malden, Missouri, warrant.

Zachary Durham, no age given, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at 777 N. Main St. on suspicion of theft.

Breanna Nicole Bates, 25, 3007 Themis St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

William May, 19, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested at 113 N. Frederick St. on suspicion of a drug violation and resisting arrest.

Eric Byers, 23, of Wright City, Missouri, was arrested at 1406 Bessie St. on suspicion of property damage.