Cape Girardeau police report 11/23/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Matthew T. Fredwell, 22, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2021 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Ryan L. Cameron, 32, of Jackson was arrested at 2007 Southern Expressway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for rear lights required.
Shelby L. Brown, 24, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
Buddy P. McCain, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 207 S. Kingshighway on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.
Mark A. Mooney, 41, 610 Boxwood Drive Apt. 11, was arrested at 610 Boxwood Drive on Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
A suspect was in custody for forgery and stealing at Drury Hotels, 200 S. Farrar Drive.
A juvenile was taken into custody for assault in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
Jared N. Riddle, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at the intersection of Independence and South Pacific streets on a Dunklin County, Missouri, arrest warrant.
Summonses
Clarice R. Shannon, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for open burning at 800 Walnut St.
Teresa A. Buchanan, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Silver Springs Road.
Assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Spanish Street.
Burglary
Stealing was reported at 522 Good Hope St.
Thefts
Theft was reported at the intersection of West End Boulevard and Broadway.
Theft was reported at 35. S. Kingshighway.
Stealing was reported at 513 S. Middle St.
Stealing was reported at 2342 Rusmar St.
Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway, reported shoplifting.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at 111 N. West End Blvd.
Miscellaneous
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 1 S. Kingshighway.
Open burning was reported.
A person was brought into protective custody.
Receiving stolen property was reported at the intersection of Independence and South Benton streets.
A person was brought into protective custody.
A weapons violation was reported at 1310 Jefferson St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Deparment released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
Levi B. Bowers, 28, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
Shaleia K. Payne, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no valid driver's license and improper lane usage.
Elizabeth C. Cole, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for aiding person younger than 21 years of age in entering gambling boat.
Zachary J. Durham, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
Aaron L. Jenkins, 35, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree tampering.
Karley N. Jungers, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and driving while suspended.
Blake P. Bening, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry R. Mejean, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and driving while suspended.
Jason A. Andrews, 45, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
Keturah Williams, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation and receiving stolen property.
Francis J. Ivanovich, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for first-degree endangering welfare of child .