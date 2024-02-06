Cape Girardeau police report 11/23/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Matthew T. Fredwell, 22, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2021 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Ryan L. Cameron, 32, of Jackson was arrested at 2007 Southern Expressway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for rear lights required.

Shelby L. Brown, 24, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Buddy P. McCain, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 207 S. Kingshighway on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.

Mark A. Mooney, 41, 610 Boxwood Drive Apt. 11, was arrested at 610 Boxwood Drive on Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

A suspect was in custody for forgery and stealing at Drury Hotels, 200 S. Farrar Drive.

A juvenile was taken into custody for assault in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.