blotterNovember 23, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 11/23/17
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Matthew T. Fredwell, 22, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2021 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n Ryan L. Cameron, 32, of Jackson was arrested at 2007 Southern Expressway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for rear lights required...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew T. Fredwell, 22, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested at 2021 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Ryan L. Cameron, 32, of Jackson was arrested at 2007 Southern Expressway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for rear lights required.
  • Shelby L. Brown, 24, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Buddy P. McCain, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested at 207 S. Kingshighway on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Mark A. Mooney, 41, 610 Boxwood Drive Apt. 11, was arrested at 610 Boxwood Drive on Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • A suspect was in custody for forgery and stealing at Drury Hotels, 200 S. Farrar Drive.
  • A juvenile was taken into custody for assault in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Jared N. Riddle, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at the intersection of Independence and South Pacific streets on a Dunklin County, Missouri, arrest warrant.

Summonses

  • Clarice R. Shannon, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for open burning at 800 Walnut St.
  • Teresa A. Buchanan, 40, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Silver Springs Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of North Spanish Street.

Burglary

  • Stealing was reported at 522 Good Hope St.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported at the intersection of West End Boulevard and Broadway.
  • Theft was reported at 35. S. Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported at 513 S. Middle St.
  • Stealing was reported at 2342 Rusmar St.
  • Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway, reported shoplifting.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported at 111 N. West End Blvd.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 1 S. Kingshighway.
  • Open burning was reported.
  • A person was brought into protective custody.
  • Receiving stolen property was reported at the intersection of Independence and South Benton streets.
  • A person was brought into protective custody.
  • A weapons violation was reported at 1310 Jefferson St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Deparment released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Levi B. Bowers, 28, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Shaleia K. Payne, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no valid driver's license and improper lane usage.
  • Elizabeth C. Cole, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for aiding person younger than 21 years of age in entering gambling boat.
  • Zachary J. Durham, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
  • Aaron L. Jenkins, 35, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree tampering.
  • Karley N. Jungers, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and driving while suspended.
  • Blake P. Bening, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Terry R. Mejean, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and driving while suspended.
  • Jason A. Andrews, 45, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without valid driver's license.
  • Keturah Williams, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation and receiving stolen property.
  • Francis J. Ivanovich, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for first-degree endangering welfare of child .
