All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterNovember 21, 2017
Cape Girardeau police report 11/21/17
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Damon A. Washington II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was charged with driving while intoxicated at 1201 Broadway. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation at Broadway and Forest Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Damon A. Washington II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was charged with driving while intoxicated at 1201 Broadway.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation at Broadway and Forest Avenue.
  • David Salinas, 35, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 2021 Independence St.
  • Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of drug possession, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign at Butler Street and Elfrink Drive.

Summonses

  • Lori Jones, no age given, of Karnak, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Kiwanis and Conservation drives.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Charges

  • Dustin J. Lindsey, 20, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at North Sprigg and North streets.
  • Thomas C. Kinney, 34, of Perkins, Missouri, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 3009 Mimosa Drive.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 735 William St.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1710 N. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at Spanish and Merriwether streets.
  • Theft and forgery were reported at 3439 William St.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, 3049 William St., reported stealing.

Property damage

  • Ean Holdings LLC of St. Louis reported property damage at 1720 Kingsway Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy