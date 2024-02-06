Cape Girardeau police report 11/21/17

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation at Broadway and Forest Avenue.

David Salinas, 35, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 2021 Independence St.

