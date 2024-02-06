Cape Girardeau police report 11/21/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Damon A. Washington II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was charged with driving while intoxicated at 1201 Broadway. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation at Broadway and Forest Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
Damon A. Washington II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was charged with driving while intoxicated at 1201 Broadway.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges on a drug violation at Broadway and Forest Avenue.
David Salinas, 35, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at 2021 Independence St.
Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges of drug possession, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign at Butler Street and Elfrink Drive.
Summonses
Lori Jones, no age given, of Karnak, Illinois, was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance at Kiwanis and Conservation drives.
Charges
Dustin J. Lindsey, 20, of Cape Girardeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at North Sprigg and North streets.
Thomas C. Kinney, 34, of Perkins, Missouri, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at 3009 Mimosa Drive.
Assaults
Assault was reported at 735 William St.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
Thefts
Theft was reported at 1710 N. Sprigg St.
Theft was reported at Spanish and Merriwether streets.
Theft and forgery were reported at 3439 William St.
American Eagle Outfitters, 3049 William St., reported stealing.
Property damage
Ean Holdings LLC of St. Louis reported property damage at 1720 Kingsway Drive.