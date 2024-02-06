Cape Girardeau police report 11/20/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest by fleeing at 1001 N. Mount Auburn Road.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest by fleeing at 525 S. Ellis St.

Chad T. Bard, 34, 1218 Good Hope St., was arrested at 1001 N. Mount Auburn Road on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Shaleia K. Payne, 32, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license and improper lane usage.

Travis L. Stokes, 34, 1110 William St., was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 700 block of South Ellis Street.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault.