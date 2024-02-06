Cape Girardeau police report 11/20/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest by fleeing at 1001 N. Mount Auburn Road. n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest by fleeing at 1001 N. Mount Auburn Road.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at South Sprigg and Good Hope streets.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of trespassing, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest by fleeing at 525 S. Ellis St.
Chad T. Bard, 34, 1218 Good Hope St., was arrested at 1001 N. Mount Auburn Road on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Shaleia K. Payne, 32, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for no operator's license and improper lane usage.
Travis L. Stokes, 34, 1110 William St., was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of domestic assault in the 700 block of South Ellis Street.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of second-degree domestic assault.
Katrell Tucker, 22, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested at 516 Cape Meadows Circle on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Summonses
Ethan C. Groshong, 21, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons at William Street and West End Boulevard for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and failure to stop at red light.
Javonda L. Clemons, 24, of Ullin, Illinois, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
Assault and violation of an order of protection was reported in the 600 block of Louis Street.
Domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of Middle Street.
Thefts
Theft was reported at 56 N. Park Ave.
Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
Centurion Development reported thefts at 1020 and 1026 Bloomfield St.
Shoplifting was reported at State Beauty Supply, 615 Broadway.
Theft was reported at 2857 Cape LaCroix Road.
Zoellner Construction reported theft at 3849 Business Park Place.
Theft of a firearm was reported at Main and Independence streets.
Property damage
Property damage was reported at 233 N. Lorimier St.
Miscellaneous
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported at 2118 Woodland Hills Drive.
Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive.
A mentally-ill detention was reported in the 3100 block of Pioneer Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 423 N. Broadview St.
Unlawful use of weapons was reported at Fountain and Mill streets.
A 25-year-old woman was taken into protective custody at 221 S. Broadview St.
First-degree trespassing was reported at 45 S. West End Blvd.