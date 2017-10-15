All sections
October 15, 2017

Cape Girardeau police report 10/15/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A suspect was in custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A suspect was in custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Themis Street.
  • A suspect was in custody for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at Fifth Street and Big Bend Road.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bloomfield Road and South Kingshighway.

Citation

  • Alford M. Holmes, 25, of Mound City, Illinois, was issued a citation for animal leash law required at 3026 Mimosa Drive.

Assault

  • Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at the intersection of Good Hope Street and West End Boulevard.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 525 S. Ellis St.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1307 N. Spanish St.
  • Stealing was reported at 3028 Themis St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Martin A. Minjarez, 43, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested on Route Z on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Michael C. Cox, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on North Clark Street on suspicion of stealing.
  • Sierra R. Flannigan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
  • Germond M. Cobb, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jason A. Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested at County Road 520 and U.S. 61 on suspicion of a violation of an order of protection.
  • Andrew A. Frankum, 44, of Jackson was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's order for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
  • Tyler S. Halleman, 24, of Delta was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for a weapons violation.
  • Gary E. Kyle, 39, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of nonsupport.
  • Jerry L. Talley, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit device.
  • Darcell C. Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
Police/Fire Reports

