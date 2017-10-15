Cape Girardeau police report 10/15/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A suspect was in custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Themis Street.
- A suspect was in custody for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at Fifth Street and Big Bend Road.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at Bloomfield Road and South Kingshighway.
Citation
- Alford M. Holmes, 25, of Mound City, Illinois, was issued a citation for animal leash law required at 3026 Mimosa Drive.
Assault
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at the intersection of Good Hope Street and West End Boulevard.
Burglary
- Burglary was reported at 525 S. Ellis St.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 1307 N. Spanish St.
- Stealing was reported at 3028 Themis St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Martin A. Minjarez, 43, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested on Route Z on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Michael C. Cox, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on North Clark Street on suspicion of stealing.
- Sierra R. Flannigan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.
- Germond M. Cobb, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason A. Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested at County Road 520 and U.S. 61 on suspicion of a violation of an order of protection.
- Andrew A. Frankum, 44, of Jackson was arrested on North Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's order for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.
- Tyler S. Halleman, 24, of Delta was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for a weapons violation.
- Gary E. Kyle, 39, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for three counts of nonsupport.
- Jerry L. Talley, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit device.
- Darcell C. Moore, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding.