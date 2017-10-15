Cape Girardeau police report 10/15/17

Sierra R. Flannigan, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Germond M. Cobb, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Pyrite Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason A. Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested at County Road 520 and U.S. 61 on suspicion of a violation of an order of protection.

