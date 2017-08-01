Cape Girardeau police report 1/8/17

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Christopher J. Turner, 53, 735 William St., was arrested at 216 S. Ellis St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation.

Stacia L. Richey, 27, 332 N. Middle St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for trespassing.

Benjamin S. Johnson, 31, 1539 Jane St., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Jessica L. Wait, 29, 102 N. Henderson Ave., was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.

James R. Hansil, 30, 1400 S. West End Blvd., was arrested at Wal-Mart, 3439 William St., on a Christian County, South Dakota, warrant for probation violation.

Ranulfo M. Rivera, 44, 116 N. Sprigg St., Apt. 2, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license and failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Jesus C. Cruz, 24, 103 N. Clark Ave., No. 102, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for suspended license.

Carmella A. Johnson, 27, homeless, was arrested at 110 S. Kingshighway on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Kenneth D. Wren, 41, 1204 S. Ellis St., was arrested at South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets on a St. Louis probation and parole warrant for parole violation.

Robert J. Boehm Jr., 53, 1428 Luce St., was arrested at 1428 Luce St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.

Rebecca M. Martin, 31, 807 William St., Apt. 4, was arrested at 807 William St. on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations and assault.

Oteasha D. Brandy, 20, 812 Good Hope St., No. A, was arrested at 121 S. Sprigg St. on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for stealing, a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for striking a legally stopped or parked vehicle and a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation.

Joseph P. Cissell, 31, 1329 N. Missouri St., was arrested at Broadway and Penny Avenue on Cape Girardeau warrants for no seat belt and improper registration and a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Keith D. Moon, 27, 605 N. Sprigg St., was arrested at Independence Street and South Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for stealing.

Thomas J. Thornton, 40, 623 Louis St., was arrested at 623 Louis St. on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated, failure to appear for marijuana possession, failure to appear for resisting an officer and failure to appear for larceny, and on Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for second-degree revoked license, failure to appear for driving while revoked and failure to appear for harassment.

Ricky N. May, 62, 1400 S. West End Blvd., No. 18, was arrested at 1611 Independence St. on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.

Justin A. Wethington, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for stealing-probation violation.

Chazette S. Davis, 27, 1710 Cape Meadows Circle, was arrested on a Cape girardeau warrant for failure to appear for motor-vehicle financial responsibility.

Logan R. Pendergrass, 23, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested at 1701 Lacey St. on a Scott County warrant for a weapons offense.

Rachel D. Coomer, 32, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for motor-vehicle financial responsibility.

Darren G. Wade, 51, 121 East Rodney Drive, was arrested at South Pacific and Morgan Oak streets on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for marijuana possession.

Edward B.G. Duncan, 46, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for revoked operator's license, improper registration and motor-vehicle financial responsibility required.

Zackary C. Koeller, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding 45 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Tommie E. McClenton, 40, 45 West End Blvd., Apt. 412, was arrested at 45 West End Blvd. on Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and revoked operator's license.

Nicklas V. Ulmer, 37, of Morley, Missouri, was arrested at Rust Avenue and South Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.

Mathis S. Williams, 30, 701 Broadway, Apt. 2, was arrested at Broadway and Kingshighway on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation and a Scott County warrant for obstructing police/resisting arrest.

