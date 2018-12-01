All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 12, 2018

Cape Girardeau police department 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Steven Voorhees, 24, of 708 N. Sprigg St. was charged with resisting arrest and prohibited pedestrian crossing at South Benton and William streets...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Steven Voorhees, 24, of 708 N. Sprigg St. was charged with resisting arrest and prohibited pedestrian crossing at South Benton and William streets.

* A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at William and South Spanish streets.

* Brandee Young, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for probation and parole violation.

Burglaries

* Property damage and burglary were reported at 1920 Whitener St.

* Burglary and stealing were reported at 430 Koch St.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

* Burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported at 333 N. Pacific St.

Theft

* Stealing of a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at 3818 Valley View Lane.

* Theft was reported at 247 Siemers Drive.

* Theft was reported at 1546 Saratoga Ave.

* Theft was reported at 815 W. Rodney Drive.

Miscellaneous

* A leash law violation was reported at 1612 David St.

* A towed vehicle was reported at 101 N. Fountain St.

Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Related
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 11
Police report 6-11-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Police report 6-7-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 7
Fire report 6-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy