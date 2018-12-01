Cape Girardeau police department 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Steven Voorhees, 24, of 708 N. Sprigg St. was charged with resisting arrest and prohibited pedestrian crossing at South Benton and William streets.

* A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at William and South Spanish streets.

* Brandee Young, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for probation and parole violation.

Burglaries

* Property damage and burglary were reported at 1920 Whitener St.

* Burglary and stealing were reported at 430 Koch St.