Cape Girardeau police department 1/12/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
* Steven Voorhees, 24, of 708 N. Sprigg St. was charged with resisting arrest and prohibited pedestrian crossing at South Benton and William streets.
* A subject was in custody pending filing of formal charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia at William and South Spanish streets.
* Brandee Young, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for probation and parole violation.
Burglaries
* Property damage and burglary were reported at 1920 Whitener St.
* Burglary and stealing were reported at 430 Koch St.
* Burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported at 333 N. Pacific St.
Theft
* Stealing of a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at 3818 Valley View Lane.
* Theft was reported at 247 Siemers Drive.
* Theft was reported at 1546 Saratoga Ave.
* Theft was reported at 815 W. Rodney Drive.
Miscellaneous
* A leash law violation was reported at 1612 David St.
* A towed vehicle was reported at 101 N. Fountain St.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.