Medical assists were made at 8:28 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 8:41 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane, 9:46 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive, 7 p.m. on Perry Avenue, 7:34 p.m. on Independence Street and 9:18 p.m. on North Pacific Street.

At 6:27 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Commercial Street.

At 10:25 a.m., dispatched and canceled en route to Cape Meadows Circle.

At 12:06 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.

At 12:47 p.m., assist police or other governmental agency on North Sprigg street.

At 1:34 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Themis Street.

At 1:41 p.m., smoke or odor investigation on Jefferson Avenue.

At 2:11 p.m., a call on North Farrar Drive.

At 4:01 p.m., motor-vehicle accident with injuries on Nash Road.

At 5:59 p.m., unauthorized burning on South Ellis Street.

At 6:15 p.m., smoke or odor investigation on Bellevue Street.

At 10:57 p.m., a call on South West End Boulevard.