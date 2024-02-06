All sections
blotterMay 23, 2017
Cape Girardeau fire report 5/23/17
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:30 a.m. on Village Drive; 10:56 a.m. on Independence Street; 2:31 p.m. on South Kingshighway; and 6:47 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • At 1:25 a.m., a call was dispatched and canceled en route to North Main Street.
  • At 6:13 a.m., an alarm system sounded on Houck Place.
  • At 7:43 a.m., an alarm system sounding on Grant Street.
  • At 8:54 a.m. a power line down on North West End Boulevard.
  • At 9:08 a.m., a power line down on Mississippi Street.
  • At 9:43 a.m., a power line down on North Missouri Street.
  • At 9:49 a.m., arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Rush H. Limbaugh Drive.
  • At 6:52 p.m., a call on South Pacific Street.
  • At 8:22 p.m., no incident found on arrival at Independence Street.
  • At 9:24 p.m., no incident found on arrival at Bellevue Street.

Sunday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:23 a.m. on Independence Street; 10:46 a.m. on Ranney Street; 11:37 a.m. on Themis Street; 1:09 p.m. on Themis Street; and 6:58 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road.
  • At 3:58 a.m., a person in distress on Amblewood Drive.
  • At 8:57 a.m., no incident found on arrival at South Ellis Street.
  • At 9:08 a.m., fire on Edgewood Road.
  • At 9:11 a.m., emergency medical service on South Moutn Auburn Road.
  • At 5:18 p.m., a citizen assist on Siemers Drive.
  • At 5:30 p.m., a call on Perryville Road.
