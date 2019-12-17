Cape Girardeau fire report 12/17/19

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Saturday n Medical assists were made at 12:15 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 12:48 a.m. on Price Drive, 7:53 p.m. on William Street, 10:08 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 11:10 p.m. on College Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Saturday
Medical assists were made at 12:15 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 12:48 a.m. on Price Drive, 7:53 p.m. on William Street, 10:08 p.m. on South Hanover Street and 11:10 p.m. on College Street.
At 1:12 a.m., detector activation, no fire, was reported on South Fountain Street.
At 6:48 a.m., fire in structure was reported on Highway 177.
At 3:18 p.m., good-intent call, no medical, was made on William Street.
At 5:49 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported on Towers Circle.
At 6:04 p.m., emergency medical services, excluding vehicle accident, were provided on South Hanover Street.
At 8:17 p.m., no incident found on arrival on Themis Street.