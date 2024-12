Arrests

Amanda D. Todd, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Spanish Street on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, two Cape Giradeau warrants for improper registration and two Cape Girardeau warrants for vehicle financial responsibility.

Johnathan K.V. Lewis, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on North Spanish Street on suspicion of deisplaying/possession of plates of another, driving while revoked-driving while suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility and receiving stolen property and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Bernard C. Cruz, 22, of Jackson was arrested at North Georgia Street and Greensferry Road on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Zachary R. Wipfler, 23, of Oak Ridge was arrested on County Road 415 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Donnell McLemore, 29, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested at Highway 72 and County Road 466 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Damathan L. Stevens, 41, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested at Route K and County Road 201 on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Paul A. Lett, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Wolverine Lane on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Joel L. Williams, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets on suspicion of driving while revoked-driving while suspended.

Carol R. Burk, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on William Street on suspicion of stealing.

Janice F. Walton, 55, of Cape girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for bond revocation.

James T. Franklin, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on North Missouri Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree sexual misconduct.