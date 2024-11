Arrests

Christine M. Stanton, 31, of Gypsy, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance.

Melissa A. Smith, 39, of St. Louis was arrested on a Branson, Missouri, warrant for larceny/stealing.

Patricia L. Martin, 31, of St. Louis was arrested on a Branson, Missouri, warrant for larceny/stealing.

Larry D. James, 56, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Bryan C. Chamness, 57, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for violation for dangerous drugs.