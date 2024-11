Arrests

Lance D. Sterling, 31, of Jackson was arrested at U.S. 61 and Highway 177 on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for child neglect.

Justin R. Tope, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Alpine Drive on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Duane A. Fessler, 56, of Dutchtown was arrested on County Road 215 on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Rocky B. Jerls, 25, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Armstrong Drive on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for probation violation for larceny.

Jacqueline L. Qualls, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Lacey Street on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of forgery.

Jonathan P. Doran, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at County Road 201 and Route K on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for no seat belt.