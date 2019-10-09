Area police reports 9/10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Hills Drive. Suspect was taken into custody.

Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrested were reported at 57 N. Main St.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of David Street.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Leroy Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glenridge Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Marvin Street.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Ellis Street.

Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.

Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Limbaugh Lane.

