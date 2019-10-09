Area police reports 9/10/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrested were reported at 57 N. Main St. n Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Hills Drive. Suspect was taken into custody...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrested were reported at 57 N. Main St.
Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Hills Drive. Suspect was taken into custody.
Thefts
Theft was reported in the 1900 block of David Street.
Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Leroy Drive.
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glenridge Drive.
Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Marvin Street.
Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Ellis Street.
Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Limbaugh Lane.
Theft was reported at 3049 William St.
Miscellaneous
Property damaged was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Carolyn Drive.
Property damage was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 400 block of Howard Street.
Theft
Theft was reported in the 300 block of Morgan Street.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Gerald Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Miscellaneous
Harassment was reported in the 2400 block of Winesap Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
Peace disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Kimbel Lane.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Clark Street and Rebecca Street.
Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Lacey Street and Travelers Way.
Domestic disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Old Cape Road.
Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Farmington Road.
Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.