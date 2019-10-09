All sections
blotterSeptember 10, 2019
Area police reports 9/10/19
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault, property damage, armed criminal action and resisting arrested were reported at 57 N. Main St.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Hills Drive. Suspect was taken into custody.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of David Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Leroy Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glenridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Marvin Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Limbaugh Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glenridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 3049 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damaged was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Carolyn Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 64 S. Plaza Way.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Howard Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Morgan Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Gerald Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 2400 block of Winesap Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Clark Street and Rebecca Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Lacey Street and Travelers Way.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
