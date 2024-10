Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 600 block of South Henderson Avenue. Subject is in custody.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 700 block of South Benton Street.

Weapons violation was reported in the 1000 block of South Sprigg Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported. Subject is in custody.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jason Lynch, 36, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants

James Williams, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Anita Freeman, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Faith Gore, 21, of Scott City was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Desmond Dennard, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Katie Fisher, 28, of Jackson was arrested on three Scott City warrants.

Megan Hengst, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony stealing and receiving stolen property under $500.

Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Citations

Clarence Dittmer, 85, of Jackson was issued a citation for stealing.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Hope Street.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Washington Street.

Theft was reported in the 4600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Grandview Drive.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Elmwood Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.

Theft was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.