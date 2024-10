Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Driving under the influence was reported at William and South Sprigg streets.

Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Terrie Hill Road.

Assault was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.

Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Assault was reported at South Ellis and Merriwether streets.

Assault was reported at Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue.

Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.

Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Street.

Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

Larceny was reported.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Larceny was reported at Broadway and North Water Street.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Howell Street.

Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Missouri Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Big Bend Road.

Burglary was reported in the 2600 block of Perryville Road.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.

Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Missouri Street.